Traders Buy LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $45.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.65 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, LyondellBasell Industries had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. LyondellBasell Industries traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $92.17

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

