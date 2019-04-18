Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,962 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,952% compared to the typical volume of 583 put options.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $12,368,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,039 shares in the company, valued at $17,028,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $4,825,129.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 5.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

