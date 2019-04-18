Traders Buy iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $152.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $102.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.56 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $108.06

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

