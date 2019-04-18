Traders Buy High Volume of Eastman Chemical Call Options (EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,397 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,335% compared to the average daily volume of 167 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,805 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/traders-buy-high-volume-of-eastman-chemical-call-options-emn.html.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.