Traders Buy Fiserv (FISV) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $95.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.15 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Fiserv had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Fiserv traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $85.06Specifically, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $4,242,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 441,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,428,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,571 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.21 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

