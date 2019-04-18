Traders Buy Fiserv (FISV) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $95.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.15 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Fiserv had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Fiserv traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $85.06Specifically, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $4,242,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 441,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,428,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,571 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.21 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISV)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
