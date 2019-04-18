Traders Buy Cigna (CI) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. $397.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $337.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.47 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cigna had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Cigna traded down ($5.55) for the day and closed at $145.49

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.47.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

