Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CTO Sells $2,051,600.00 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $2,051,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,077 shares in the company, valued at $12,325,397.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $2,048,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, David Randall Pickles sold 13,900 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $2,257,777.00.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.74. 691,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,080. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,770.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,358,000 after buying an additional 718,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 180.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.22.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

