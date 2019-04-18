Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY19 guidance at $4.60-4.75 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $106.08.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 58,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $5,842,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,401,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 271,702 shares of company stock worth $27,041,691 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/tractor-supply-tsco-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.