Tractor Supply (TSCO) CEO Sells $7,840,035.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 74,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,840,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,464,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 202,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,118,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

