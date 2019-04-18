TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) & Dragon Victory International (LYL) Financial Contrast

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TPG Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Dragon Victory International does not pay a dividend. TPG Specialty Lending pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.4% of Dragon Victory International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dragon Victory International and TPG Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG Specialty Lending 0 0 5 0 3.00

TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than Dragon Victory International.

Profitability

This table compares Dragon Victory International and TPG Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A TPG Specialty Lending 45.44% 13.57% 7.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragon Victory International and TPG Specialty Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International $4.28 million 3.84 $190,000.00 N/A N/A TPG Specialty Lending $261.91 million 5.02 $143.88 million $2.25 8.90

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Risk & Volatility

Dragon Victory International has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats Dragon Victory International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also operates auto-parts service operation that serves auto-repair shops seeking and transacting with auto-parts suppliers. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

