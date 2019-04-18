Tower International Inc (TOWR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Tower International has raised its dividend by an average of 69.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tower International has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tower International to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of TOWR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,308. The company has a market capitalization of $505.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tower International has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $377.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Tower International had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.42%. Tower International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tower International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tower International in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tower International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

