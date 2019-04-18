Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Stake Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Total System Services by 98.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Total System Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $979,718.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,545.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

NYSE TSS opened at $100.09 on Thursday. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

