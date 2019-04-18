Torchmark (TMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Torchmark updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.61-6.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.61-6.75 bln EPS.

TMK opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torchmark has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $89.62.

Get Torchmark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

In other Torchmark news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $649,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Matthew Darden sold 29,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $2,451,690.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,010 shares of company stock worth $7,612,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/torchmark-tmk-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-05-eps.html.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.