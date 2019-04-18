Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 77 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $134.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $641,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,327.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total transaction of $759,882.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

