Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

