Timothy Kestell Acquires 1,870,000 Shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM) Stock

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) insider Timothy Kestell acquired 1,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$153,340.00 ($108,751.77).

Timothy Kestell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Timothy Kestell acquired 3,641,341 shares of Capricorn Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$298,589.96 ($211,765.93).

Shares of CMM opened at A$0.08 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. Capricorn Metals Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of A$0.09 ($0.06).

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia, Madagascar, and Mauritius. It holds a 100% interest in Karlawinda gold project located near Newman in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

