Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.57.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, January 18th.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $649,132.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,507.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $111,434.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,819 shares of company stock worth $1,602,466. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 34.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF opened at $106.18 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

