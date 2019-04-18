Tiaa Fsb Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after acquiring an additional 73,797 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,918,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,392 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 292,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/tiaa-fsb-has-1-35-million-holdings-in-sprott-physical-gold-and-silver-trust-cef.html.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.