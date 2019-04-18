Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in General Motors (GM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Motors were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,701.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,064,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,570,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after buying an additional 2,699,178 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other General Motors news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

