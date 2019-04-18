Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 441,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,304,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,484,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,304,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,484,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 1,795.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 255,930 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth $2,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The firm has a market cap of $935.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 1.29. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $59,275.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $35,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,840 shares of company stock worth $177,594. Insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

