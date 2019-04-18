TheCreed (TCR) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One TheCreed coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. TheCreed has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TheCreed has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.02323583 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00466215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00021048 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018426 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009480 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00028569 BTC.

TheCreed Coin Profile

TheCreed (TCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2016. The official website for TheCreed is thecreed.tech . TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto

Buying and Selling TheCreed

TheCreed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheCreed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheCreed using one of the exchanges listed above.

