The9 (NCTY) Trading Down 11.3%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price traded down 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 526,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 708,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

