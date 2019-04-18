The top iPad and iPhone apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 14, 2019:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up! ,Warner Bros..
4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd..
5. iSchedule, HotSchedules
6. Bloons Ninja Kiwi, TD 6
7. RobTop Games AB, geometry Dash
8. Bloons TD 5
9. Building Simulator 3, astragon Entertainment GmbH
10. Jackadam, Black Sky Weather
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Clean Road
2. AMAZE!!! , Crazy Labs
3. Roller Splat! , Voodoo
4. Pinatamasters, Playgendary
5. Run Race 3D, Great Job Games
6. Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles Studios
7. Tug it, Kwalee
8. YouTube: Watch Stream, Google LLC
9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc..
10.
Top Paid iPad Programs:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Procreate
3. Notability Labs
4. Time Base Technology Limited, goodNotes 5
5. RobTop Games AB, geometry Dash
6. Wonderful Frog? , FAYJU
7. Ndemic Creations, plague Inc.
8. Pixelmator Team, pixelmator Photo
9. Structure Simulator 3, astragon Entertainment GmbH
10. Bloons Ninja Kiwi, TD 6
Best Free iPad Apps:
1. Pinatamasters, Playgendary
2. Unicorn Slime: Cooking Games, Shake It
3. Run Race 3D, Great Job Games
4. Tiles Hop – EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd..
5. Roller Splat! , Voodoo
6. Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles Studios
7. Sterile Road
8. Tug Kwalee, it
9.
10. YouTube: Watch Stream, Google LLC
__