The top iPad and iPhone apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 14, 2019:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up! ,Warner Bros..

3. Ndemic Creations, plague Inc.

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd..

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons Ninja Kiwi, TD 6

7. RobTop Games AB, geometry Dash

8. Bloons TD 5

9. Building Simulator 3, astragon Entertainment GmbH

10. Jackadam, Black Sky Weather

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Clean Road

2. AMAZE!!! , Crazy Labs

3. Roller Splat! , Voodoo

4. Pinatamasters, Playgendary

5. Run Race 3D, Great Job Games

6. Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles Studios

7. Tug it, Kwalee

8. YouTube: Watch Stream, Google LLC

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc..

10.

Top Paid iPad Programs:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate

3. Notability Labs

4. Time Base Technology Limited, goodNotes 5

5. RobTop Games AB, geometry Dash

6. Wonderful Frog? , FAYJU

7. Ndemic Creations, plague Inc.

8. Pixelmator Team, pixelmator Photo

9. Structure Simulator 3, astragon Entertainment GmbH

10. Bloons Ninja Kiwi, TD 6

Best Free iPad Apps:

1. Pinatamasters, Playgendary

2. Unicorn Slime: Cooking Games, Shake It

3. Run Race 3D, Great Job Games

4. Tiles Hop – EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd..

5. Roller Splat! , Voodoo

6. Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles Studios

7. Sterile Road

8. Tug Kwalee, it

9.

10. YouTube: Watch Stream, Google LLC

