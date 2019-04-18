The Newest: French govt to hold Notre Dame meetings that are Particular

The Latest on the fire Which swept through Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a Cabinet meeting Wednesday fully dedicated to the wake of the fire .

The presidency says one will follows a morning session in the afternoon focusing on the national fund-raising campaign and the reconstruction work.

Macron would be to talk by phone Tuesday.

The French boss has postponed a speech along with a news conference directed at responding to the yellow vest crisis for an extended period, to respect”a moment of federal emotion” Macron was originally likely to announce measures addressing the concerns of anti-government protesters.

___

3:45 p.m.

The French Bishops’ Conference claims the bells of all cathedrals throughout the country will ring on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. local time (1850 GMT; 12:50 p.m. EST), the time when the fire began Monday at Notre Dame at Paris.

The Bishops’ Conference said Tuesday in a statement this will reveal the solidarity of dioceses supporting Paris and that the flame in Notre Dame”is a jolt which affects far beyond only the Catholics of our nation.”

103 cathedrals are counted by france.

___

3:25 p.m.

France’s culture minister says the”most precious treasures” of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral are saved after a devastating fire, for example, crown of thorns Catholic Scots as well as also the temptations of Saint Louis.

Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters works are being transferred from a storeroom in City Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday into the Louvre. There they finally revived, protected and will likely be dehumidified.

He said that the cathedral’s greatest paintings will be eliminated beginning Friday. He explained,”We presume they have never been damaged by the fire but there will eventually be damage from the smoke.”

Monday’s fire destroyed the cathedral roof and dropped the spire.

___

3:00 p.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk says the message of encouragement into France after the Notre Dame cathedral fire ought to be that”it’s not the end of the planet” and the damage is going to be fixed.

Tusk told Polish terrorists Tuesday in Strasbourg after a European Parliament debate on Brexit it had been the duty of all Europeans and all Poles to give France courage after this”striking” event.

___

2:50 p.m.

The manager of UNESCO says expert work must be carried out immediately to protect the staying structure of Notre Dame Cathedral .

Audrey Azoulay told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it’s too early to say if the valued rose windows of Notre Dame are overused since art experts haven’t been able to examine the website yet following Monday’s apparently accidental fire.

She explained”the initial 24, 48 hours” are crucial to protecting the stone and wood structure from water damage and also analyzing next actions. She cautioned that elements of this palace remain”extremely brittle,” especially hundreds of tons of scaffolding setup across the cathedral spire that collapsed.

She said Notre Dame has”a specific place from the planet’s collective creativity.” Notre Dame is a part of a UNESCO heritage site that contains islands and the quais, and UNESCO has provided its experience.

___

2:45 p.m.

After taking part in the retrieval of the crown of thorns in Notre Dame 31, the chaplain of all Paris fire brigade, jean-Marc Fournier, has been hailed as a hero.

Speaking to reporters at the cathedral, Paris’ district mayor Philippe Goujon stated Tuesday the Fournier insisted on being permitted to join the edifice with fire fighters and played a part.

Fournier’s bravery had been noted already after the Nov. 2015 Bataclan assault, when he tended to the injured and prayed over the deceased.

Based on an interview that he gave to Christian Family magazine after that assault, Fournier was based in Germany and in the Sarthe region.

He served from the Diocese of the Armed Forces and was established for a time in Afghanistan.

___

2:30 p.m.

Pope Francis is offering his prayers that Notre Dame, the”architectural gem of a collective memory,” will once more function as a shrine to the Catholic religion, a symbol of the French nation and a religious and architectural present to humankind.

Francis wrote:”This catastrophe has gravely harmed a historical building. But I am aware that it has also influenced a emblem to most of French people in the diversity of the convictions and the center of Parisians. Since Notre Dame is the architectural gem of a collective memory, a place of gathering for great events, a witness of their prayer and faith of Catholics at the core of the city.”

Francis praised the courage of the firefighters and invoked his blessings around the nation.

2:10 p.m.

The primary architect of Cologne cathedral says it might take years to repair the damage caused to the Notre Dame cathedral by a fire.

Peter Fuessenich, who manages all construction work for its Gothic cathedral from the German city, told broadcaster RTL on Tuesday that”it will definitely take years, possibly even decades, until the last damage caused by this dreadful fire will be totally repaired.”

Cologne cathedral was heavily damaged during World War II and operate to repair it’s still ongoing over 70 decades later.

Fuessenich known as the fire in Paris”a tragedy with a European dimension” as many churches and cathedrals throughout the continent were inspired by buildings in France. He explained that”if the last stone was set in Notre-Dame, the first one was set here in Cologne, and in this respect it impacts us all very much”

According Fuessenich, the timbered roof of Cologne cathedral’s was replaced throughout the 19th century with an iron frame, meaning that the fire there could be less devastating.

___

1:50 p.m.

An agent of one of those five companies which had been hired to perform on renovations into the Notre Dame cathedral’s roof states”we want more than anyone for light to be shed about the origin of this play.”

Julien le Bras’ company has 12 employees involved in the refurbishment, although none were on site at the right time of the flame.

Le Bras insisted that”most of the safety measures were respected,” and”employees are participating in the analysis with no hesitation.”

Officials have indicated the fire might have been related to the renovation work.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz can be focusing on hearings while the website has been procured and said the investigation is in its early stages.

___

12:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message of sympathy after a fire ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The British monarch states she was”deeply saddened” to find that the cathedral ablaze, and expressed”sincere respect to the emergency agencies who have risked their own lives to attempt to save this major national monument.”

In rebuilding the building, british politicians and religious leaders have also sent messages of help.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England, tweeted an image of the fire-damaged cathedral with a passage from the Bible:”The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness hasn’t overcome it'”

___

12:30 p.m.

Even the Vatican’s culture minister has offered words of hope for France after the devastating fire in Notre Dame, stating the palace is a”living creature” which was reborn ahead and certainly will continue to be the”beating heart” of France.

A Vatican press conference was opened by cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi with a reflection about the cathedral. He noted it had been a place of experience for both nonbelievers and believers and in some cases, such as the 19th century French poet Paul Claudel, were converted into the Catholic faith as a result.

Ravasi, whose office manages the Catholic Church’s patrimony globally, said the scenes of loyal and tourists alike weeping as Notre Dame went up in flames moved him.

He suggested the Vatican its art experts in the Vatican Museums, can play a role in the rebuilding.

___

12:25 p.m

The Paris prosecutor says there’s no evidence of arson in the Notre Dame fire and they’re working on the assumption that the blaze was an accident.

Remy Heitz says that the analysis will be”long and complicated.”

Following the blaze was put out, speaking Tuesday, ” he said the probe is being worked on by 50 investigators. He says they’ll be interviewing workers from five firms that had been hired to work on renovations to the cathedral’s roof, which was being repaired ahead of the flame and which is the point where the flames initially broke out.

___

___

11:55 a.m.

An aide says that Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, has offered aid and Polish specialists for the task of rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral which was damaged by fire.

Krzysztof Szczerski said the Duda has written to French President Emmanuel Macron to state solidarity and Poland’s despair in reduction of heritage and ethnic identity.

He explained that at a gesture of”European solidarity” Duda offered Poland’s expertise and world-class pros from the reconstruction of historic buildings. Different places and warsaw were rebuilt from World War II rubble.

He explained that the fire affected a chapel at the cathedral but was not damaged.

A precious replica of Poland’s most honored icon in addition to relicts of all Polish-born pope St. John Paul II are rescued.

___

11:55 a.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says his country is well ready to assist with the rebuilding of Notre Dame cathedral.

Heiko Maas wrote Twitter which French President Emmanuel Macron has known for assistance from outside France and also”Germany stands prepared to accomplish this in friendship.”

Maas added that”we are united in sorrow. Notre Dame is a portion of their cultural heritage of humankind and a symbol for Europe.”

___

11:40 a.m.

Egypt’s top Muslim cleric has expressed sadness over the fire which destroyed part of the famed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, describing it as a”historical architectural masterpiece.”

___

10:35 a.m.

Paris’ deputy mayor says Notre Dame’s manhood, among the planet’s most famous and biggest, stays intact following a catastrophic fire at Paris’ main cathedral.

Emmanuel Gregoire told that a plan to protect Notre Dame’s treasures was successfully and quickly triggered.

The organ that is impressive dates to the 1730s and was constructed by Francois Thierry. It’s an 8,000 pipes that are estimated.

Gregoire also explained”enormous relief” at the salvaging of pieces like the supposed Crown of Christ.

___

10:20 a.m.

Egypt’s Coptic Church has expressed”profound sadness” across the enormous blaze that burnt portions of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

The head of Egypt’s Copts, Pope Tawadroz II, said in a statement that the fire was a”tremendous loss for whole humanity” and affected”one of the most important monuments on earth.”

The Foreign Ministry in Cairo also expressed”great regret and pain” within the fire, citing Notre Dame’s”historic and culture value” to get France and world heritage.

___

10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is famous for French Catholics and the Parisian population”under the shock of this terrible fire” that ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said Twitter on Tuesday that the pope”is close to France” and that he is offering prayers”for all those that are making an attempt to cope with this dramatic situation”

___

10 a.m.

Funding for the reconstruction of Notre Dame is piling up at a spectacular pace, with two of France’s richest families together fast pledging 300 million euros.

His billionaire dad Francois Pinault and businessman Francois-Henri Pinault stated that they were giving 100 million euros in their own company, Artemis, to aid finance repairs to the palace ravaged by fire Monday night.

A statement from Francois-Henri Pinault stated:”This catastrophe affects all French people” and”everyone wants to revive life as swiftly as possible for this jewel of our heritage.”

That donation was trumped by French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH, which pledged 200 million euros.

___

9:50 a.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk is calling on the bloc’s member nations to help France reconstruct the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral saying the site in Paris is a symbol of what contrasts Europe together.

Tusk, who seats summits of EU national leaders, told lawmakers Tuesday that the blaze reminds Europeans of”how far we can lose.”

Tusk stated:”At stake here’s something more than just material help. The trimming of the Notre Dame cathedral has again made us aware that we’re bound by something more important and more profound than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani invited EU lawmakers to contribute the salary of their day.

___

9:45 a.m.

A spokesman for Paris firefighters says that”the whole flame is out” in Notre Dame cathedral.

Gabriel Plus said Tuesday morning that crisis services are currently”surveying the motion of the constructions and extinguishing smoldering residues.”

Plus said that now that the fire is outside”this phase is to get the experts” to plan the way to combine the edifice.

___

9:10 a.m.

French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH have pledged 200 million euros ($226 million) for the reconstruction of Notre Dame, after a documented 100 million-euro contribution from a different French billionaire, Francois Pinault.

An announcement Tuesday from LVMH stated the luxury goods set and also the Arnault family would make the donation into a rebuilding fund Monday afternoon to the palace, which was consumed by flames.

LVMH called the cathedral a”symbol of France, its tradition and its motto.”

The earlier 100 million-euro contribution of the Pinault family was reported by French press.

___

8:45 a.m.

A French heritage expert says France has trees big enough to replace wooden beams that burnt in the Notre Dame fire.

Vice president of preservation team Fondation du Patrimoine, bertrand de Feydeau, told France Info radio that the wooden roof that moved up in flames was built with beams from forests.

Talking Tuesday, he said the cathedral’s roof cannot be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire since”we do not, at the present time, have trees onto our territory of the size that were cut at the 13th century.”

He said the restoration work might have to use new technology to reconstruct the roof.

___

8:40 a.m.

Pros are analyzing the blackened shell of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Studio to establish next actions to save that which remains after a devastating fire destroyed a lot of the nearly 900-year-old building.

With the fire that broke out Monday night and quickly swallowed the cathedral now under control, attention is turning into ensuring the structural integrity of the remaining building.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that architects and other specialists would meet at the cathedral ancient Tuesday”to find out whether the structure is secure and when the firefighters can go indoors to continue their job.”

Officials think about that the fire an collision, possibly as a consequence of restoration work happening at the worldwide architectural treasure, however news has done nothing to still the national mourning.