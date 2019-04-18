The Latest hopefuls raise $75M in 1st quarter

The Latest on first-quarter fundraising Levels posted by Democratic Party candidates (all times local):

1 a.m.

Presidential candidates raised about $75 million a more sum spread out over more than a dozen campaigns that signals a protracted battle likely lies.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders led the area by raising $18 million while California Sen. Kamala Harris came in second with $12 million.

The rest of the area of over a dozen candidates raised $6 million or less apiece.

Democratic candidates lag however, took in under the celebration did at the 2008 election during the exact identical period.

6:40 p.m.

Democratic presidential hopefuls raised over $70 million during the 2020 election cycle’s fundraising quarter less than that they did the last time.

For example, Democratic candidates in the 2008 election increased about $81 million during the first quarter.

The fundraising by a field of over a dozen contenders is a sign a protracted main struggle lies ahead. The cash troubles come as many donors sit on the sidelines to see how the competition evolves.

Democrats’ fundraising haul pales compared to the $30 million President Donald Trump raised during the initial quarter.

11:55 a.m.

