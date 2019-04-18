Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $37,947.84 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $903.52 per share, for a total transaction of $37,947.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Horizon Kinetics Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $903.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,928.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $874.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,710.52.

On Monday, April 8th, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 7 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $814.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,701.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $792.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,275.34.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $797.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,510.96.

On Monday, April 1st, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $784.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,940.60.

On Friday, March 29th, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $773.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,486.16.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $774.38 per share, for a total transaction of $32,523.96.

On Monday, March 25th, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $725.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,465.12.

On Friday, March 22nd, Horizon Kinetics Llc bought 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $751.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,546.20.

TPL opened at $898.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.00 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 115.70% and a return on equity of 119.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

