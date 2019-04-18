Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stephens

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We’re maintaining our price target of $64 which represents a 10x multiple on our 2020 EPS forecast of $6.40. We maintain our Equal-Weight rating. KEY EPS Beat Driven by Lower LLP Expense; Increasing Forecast. TCBI reported operating EPS of $1.46, above consensus estimates of $1.35. It should be noted that over the last month, the consensus 1Q19 EPS forecast had drifted down from $1.47 levels as management’s conference commentary around higher LLP expense was fully digested. Based on the earnings call commentary, it now appears management expects 2Q19 to represent the high water mark for 2019 LLP expense. We are increasing our 2019 operating EPS from $6.01 to $6.14 and our 2020 EPS from $6.36 to $6.40. We are increasing our PPNR forecast for 2019 and 2020 as we expect increased growth in mortgage (warehouse and MCA) to outrun the NIM compression.””

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $265.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $78,571.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,445.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

