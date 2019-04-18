Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $283,458. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,911,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,484,000 after purchasing an additional 817,964 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,171,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 249,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,490. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

