A former Florida prep school administrator pleaded guilty Friday to taking college entrance exams to help parents get their kids into elite universities.

Mark Riddell admitted to correcting their responses, or covertly taking the ACT and SAT set up of students, as part of a college admissions cheating strategy, that has ensnared trainers, business executives and celebrities at schools like Stanford and Yale.

Riddell, who has been cooperating in the hopes of getting a sentence with police as February, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

Riddell’s lawyer declined comment and Riddell left the courthouse without even answering questions.

He explained in a statement last month that he has been”profoundly sorry” and carries full responsibility for his or her actions.

The Harvard graduate oversaw school admission examination prep at IMG Academy, a Bradenton school founded by tennis coach Nick Bollettieri that bills itself. Riddell has been fired.

Riddell was one of 50 people charged last month from the scam, which spanned elite universities across the country and laid bare the lengths which status-seeking parents may go to procure their children a coveted place. Others include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin together with the style developer spouse, Mossimo Giannulli of Loughlin.

Police say the admissions adviser at the middle of the plot conducted evaluation administrators allowing so that he could cheat on the tests, Riddell to feign to proctor the exams. Riddell was paid $10,000 a evaluation to rig the scores by singer, prosecutors said.

Riddell made greater than $200,000 on 25 examinations by cheating, prosecutors said.

In 1 case, police say Riddell also used a fake ID to pose as the son of Vancouver company David Sidoo to take the SAT in his place and flew into Canada.

Prosecutors state Singer told Riddell to not get too much of a score from becoming caught to keep them. Riddell also took a high school graduation test to the student, police say.

Sidoo has denied the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to paying the cheating to be facilitated by Singer.

Prosecutors state by modifying her answers Riddell flew to Los Angeles at 2017 to rig the SAT rating for the old daughter of Huffman.

Huffman, the 56-year-old Emmy-winner who awakened in ABC’s”Desperate Housewives,” along with 12 other parents have agreed to plead guilty. Huffman is scheduled to appear at Boston on May 21 to get into her plea.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling has said Riddell understood all of the answers since he was”a very intelligent guy.”

Besides this exam-rigging strategy, prosecutors state parents paid thousands of dollars to pretending that their children had been recruits to bribe coaches to Singer.

Parents who are still fighting with the allegations — for example Loughlin, 54, that looked from the 1980s and’90s sitcom”Full House” — have been struck this week with a money laundering conspiracy fee on top of the mail fraud conspiracy charge they were already facing.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California crew team as recruits, though neither of those play the sport.

The parents were flipped on by singer and helped the FBI construct the case against to get a chance at a sentence. He pleaded guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy.

