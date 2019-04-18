TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Investec restated a “hold” rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $54.84.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 25.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

