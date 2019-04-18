TELUS (TU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS operates in a highly competitive environment. Its operating margins remain strained as cable TV operators move from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to less costly Voice-over-Internet Protocol. High capital investments for network upgrades further reduce the profitability of the company. Efforts to offset substantial capital expenditure for upgrading the network infrastructure by raising fees have significantly reduced demand for TELUS’ services as customers tend to switch to lower-priced carriers. However, TELUS continues benefiting from increased penetration of smartphones, higher average revenue per unit, accelerating wireless data services and growing wireline fiber optic networks. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average.”

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TU. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. TELUS had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.4098 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,688,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in TELUS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,688,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TELUS by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.