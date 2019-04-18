Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,321 Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $3,075,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $3,075,144,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $1,459,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $405,367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $251,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $72.60. 13,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

