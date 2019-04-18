Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,222 Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 224.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 44,575 shares in the last quarter.

BMV SPTM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.06. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

