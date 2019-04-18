Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1918382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

ERIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1,367.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,566,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,125,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,026,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,237 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,935,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 324.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

