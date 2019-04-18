Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,578,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,026,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

