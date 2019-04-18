Tele Columbus (TC1) Given a €2.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.65 ($1.92) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Commerzbank set a €1.60 ($1.86) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.15 ($3.66).

Shares of ETR TC1 opened at €1.98 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.18. Tele Columbus has a fifty-two week low of €1.48 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of €8.22 ($9.56). The company has a market capitalization of $237.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.76.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

