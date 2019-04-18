Teladoc Health (TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Teladoc Health from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 31,960 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,784,007.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $751,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 13,063 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $746,419.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,963.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,221 shares of company stock worth $10,244,891. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,410,000 after buying an additional 55,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,236,000 after buying an additional 1,244,388 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

