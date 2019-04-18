TD Ameritrade Trust Co Has $23.01 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

TD Ameritrade Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.1% of TD Ameritrade Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TD Ameritrade Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $266.30 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $270.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.4551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

