Target Co. (TGT) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Target Co. (TGT) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/target-co-tgt-stake-raised-by-sumitomo-life-insurance-co.html.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.