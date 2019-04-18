Target Co. (TGT) Stake Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Target by 5,697.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,987,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 2,417.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,811,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,856,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,425 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

