Target Co. (TGT) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Target were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.44.

In other news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

