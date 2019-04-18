TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,708,000 after purchasing an additional 203,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 40.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.02.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

