TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 1,442.64% and a negative return on equity of 167.30%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

