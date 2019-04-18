Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Insider Carrie Ann Ask Buys 13,500 Shares

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,328.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tailored Brands stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $408.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,944.45%. The firm had revenue of $785.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tailored Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,127,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tailored Brands by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 421,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Tailored Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,654,000 after purchasing an additional 826,922 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

