T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Holdings Increased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,160.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,804,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,223,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,064,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,742,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,032. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

