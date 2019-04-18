T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.27

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.27 and last traded at $73.86, with a volume of 66604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $3,040,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,598,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,982,709.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $3,547,632 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 64.4% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 9.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

