T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 82,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.21.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,709.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $156,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,632. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

