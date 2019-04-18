T-coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (TCOIN)

T-coin (CURRENCY:TCOIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One T-coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, T-coin has traded flat against the US dollar. T-coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of T-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00413126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.01121831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00213347 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About T-coin

T-coin’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. T-coin’s official Twitter account is @talenthon . T-coin’s official website is www.trcplatform.com

Buying and Selling T-coin

T-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

