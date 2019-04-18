Synchrony Financial (SYF) Announces Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 148,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,197. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Announces Earnings Results” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/synchrony-financial-syf-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.