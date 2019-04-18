Switch (SWCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Get Switch alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Switch has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Switch by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,466,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Switch by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,177,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 162,337 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.